LEAP Africa Inaugurates Offices in FCT, Akwa Ibom

The LEAP Africa is widening its activities in Nigeria with the opening of two regional offices in Abuja and Uyo State.

LEAP Africa is a youth-focused leadership development nonprofit organization that raises African leaders through the creation and deployment of customized programmes to equip youth with soft and life skills for leadership, entrepreneurship, employability and active citizenship.

Since its inception in 2002, LEAP has organized programmes that targeted youth and entrepreneurs in the northern and southern part of Nigeria such as Bauchi, Kaduna, Kano, Port Harcourt, Calabar, Enugu and Taraba.

Executive Director of LEAP Africa, Femi Taiwo, said the organisations’ strategic presence in these regions would ensure that its programmes would reach more underserved communities and boost its work in supporting the realization of the SDGs by 2030.

LEAP Africa is currently collaborating with the Mastercard Foundation to implement programmes for teachers and students in Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi and Uganda. The program will reach 700 classroom teachers and about 17,000 scholars in the Mastercard Scholars Programme by the end of 2021.