FG Inaugurates Largest off-grid Solar Power Plant in BUK

The federal government will today (Tuesday) inaugurate the largest off-grid solar hybrid power plant in Africa at Bayero University, Kano (BUK), under the Energising Education Programme (EEP).

As a result, 55,815 students and 3,077 staff now have access to electricity supply from the university’s 7.1 megawatt-capacity solar hybrid power plant.

Under the implementation by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), the Energising Education Programme (EEP) is a federal government intervention focused on developing off-grid dedicated independent power plants, and rehabilitating existing distribution infrastructure to supply clean, safe and reliable power to 37 federal universities and seven affiliated university teaching hospitals.

Today’s inauguration will include the launch of 11.41KM of solar-powered street lights as well as a world- class renewables training centre.

Commenting on the project, the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency, Mrs. Damilola Ogunbiyi, stated that “this is the largest off-grid solar hybrid power plant in Africa; one we, as Nigerians, should be very proud of; thanks to commitment of the federal government towards sustainable energy and education. Students and staff of Bayero University, Kano can now experience learning and teaching in a safer, cleaner and more conducive academic environment.”

One of the major highlights of the events will be the graduation of 20 female students who participated in the Female STEM Students Internship Programme.

The female students, who received practical training during the course of the project construction would be awarded certificates of completion.

Commenting on the impact of the BUK solar hybrid installations, Managing Director, METKA West Africa Limited, the EPC contractor, Mr. Evangelos Kamaris, stated that “the state-of-the-art solar hybrid power plant will result in carbon dioxide savings of 108,875,120Ibs, a feat we as green contractors are proud of.”

BUK is the second project to be commissioned under Phase 1 of the Energising Education Programme that will deliver clean and sustainable energy to nine federal universities and one university teaching hospital in the next four years, using solar hybrid and/or gas-fired captive power plants.

REA is the implementing agency of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) tasked with electrification of unserved and underserved communities. The Energising Education Programme (EEP) is an initiative of the Federal Government of Nigeria to provide sustainable and clean power supply to 37 federal universities and seven university teaching hospitals across Nigeria.