Abducted PDP Youth Leader Regains Freedom

By Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu

Twenty-four hours after his abduction by gunmen, the National Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Sunday Ude-Okoye, has regained his freedom.

The spokesman of the Enugu State Police Command, Ebere Amaraizu, revealed the development at about 5.50pm Tuesday through a text message to THISDAY.

He disclosed that the command has intensified manhunt for those behind the abduction.

“The abducted victim has regained his freedom just as manhunt on the perpetrators are intensified,” he said.

Ude-Okoye, a former Majority Leader of Enugu State House of Assembly, was kidnapped while returning from his farm in Agbogugu, Awgu Local Government Area on Monday evening.