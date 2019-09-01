GatesAir, Nigerian firm sign pact on expanded digital TV switch over

GatesAir has signed an agreement with a Nigerian company to continue the digital TV build-out in the West African nation.

The firm, which produces wireless, over-the-air content delivery solutions for radio and TV broadcasters and Pinnacle Communications’ agreement will allow the expansion of new digital TV services and the Digital Switch-Over initiative.

The expansion is expected to reach more than 50 million homes and 170 million residents.

The licensed signal distributor for Nigeria, Pinnacle Communications, brought a delegation to the GatesAir’s Quincy’s manufacturing facility Friday to see the next-generation product designs and readiness to complete greenfield build-outs.

GatesAir has had a relationship with Pinnacle Communications since 1998 to launch TV and FM radio systems across Nigeria.

Sir Lucky Omoluwa, chairman and CEO of Pinnacle Communications, highlighted his company’s long relationship with Gates-Air, especially the quality.

“Sometime in 2016, we had 12 weeks to deliver a station,” Omoluwa said.

“All the transmitters were from here. We didn’t do any site testing. We just plugged them in, and they’re still on.”

GatesAir CEO Bruce Swail said half of the products GatesAir produces are for international customers.

“The broadcasting technology created and built here in Quincy has a huge transformative impact across the globe, and as a result, a lot of people around the world are grateful to Quincy.”

Andy McClelland, Gates-?Air’s managing director for the Europe/Middle East/Africa Region, said GatesAir has been on the digital path with Pinnacle for a short time, but will be on it for years to come.

“A state-of-the-art, digital, terrestrial television platform being rolled out in the heart of Africa that can by the envy of not only Africa but of Europe,” McClelland said.

Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore told the group that he was proud to see GateAir’s partnerships around the globe.

“They have the ability to deliver on very large programs with the upmost integrity,” Moore said. “With 97 years of history in our community, you have chosen the right partner to support your efforts of the digital switch over in Nigeria.”