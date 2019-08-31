Princess Fatima Sa’ad Abubakar Gets Dream Prince Charming

SUPERSATURDAY

Fatima, the beautiful daughter of the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, sealed the relationship with her Prince Charming last Saturday in a grandiose manner, writes Ferdinand Ekechukwu

For Fatima, the beautiful daughter of the Sultan of Sokoto, last Saturday remains ever green. It was the day she said “I do” to her Prince Charming, Mahmoud, son of the former Bauchi State Governor, Issa Yuguda. Fatima has every reason to glow. Her beloved, Mahmoud, fulfills all her dreams of a loving husband, with his specious charm towards her.

The Yuguda family did not disappoint as they splashed alluring bridal goods on Fatima.

The colourful pictures of the scores of dignitaries that graced the solemnisation ceremony perfectly tell the story of the majestic wedding. It was indeed a robust attraction of who is who in the Nigerian firmament across the political class, business community, traditional institutions and beyond in a manner that oozes resplendence and opulence befitting of a royal trappings as they all joined Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar III at the headquarters of the Caliphate to formalise the relationship between Fatima and Mahmoud.

Sokoto metropolis was agog with excitement that marveled a first time visitor to the state as street cleaners worked round the clock pre D-day to give the state capital a new look preparatory to the wedding between Fatima and her Prince Charming.

Going by reports, seventeen private jets were recorded to have flown the nouveau rich and crème of the society that stormed the venue. The wedding rites of Princess Fatima took place at the Sultan Bello Jima’at Mosque.

Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu received the Sokoto Princess’ on behalf of the groom after the symbolic bride price of N50,000 was paid. The marriage was solemnised according to Islamic rites led by Chief Imam of Sultan Bello Mosque, Malami Akwara, while prayers were offered by Chief Justice of the Federation, Muhammad Tanko, and Chief Imam, National Mosque, Shehu Galadanchi, among others.

The bride was represented by Emir of Gwandu, Muhammadu Bashar, while the groom was represented by the Emir of Bauchi, Rilwan Adamu, during the solemnisation rites. Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the president, Abba Kyari, were among dignitaries that attended the wedding ceremony. Mustapha and Kyari represented President Muhammadu Buhari. Business moguls, Aliko Dangote and Dahiru Mangal, were also in Sokoto for the wedding.

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II; the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Muhammad Adamu; former Bauchi State Governor, Adamu Mu’azu; former Sokoto State Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa; Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and governors of Imo, Emeka Ihedioha; Delta, Ifeanyi Okowa; Zamfara, Bello Matawallen; Plateau, Simon Lalong, Osun, Adegboyega Oyetola; Kebbi, Atiku Bagudu and Adamawa, Ahmed Fintiri, also attended.

Special prayers were conducted by Sarkin Malaman Sokoto, Buhari Sirdawa, as well as a prominent Islamic scholar from Ghana, Shehu Zaruku. The officiating clerics prayed for the peace and unity of Nigeria, just as they sought Allah’s guidance for the leaders.

At the end of the Fatiha, which was followed by special prayers to commemorate the 63rd birthday of the Sultan, father of the groom, Isa Yuguda, noted, Bauchi and Sokoto, had a long-existing cordial relationship and the present marriage would surely rejuvenate it. Yuguda explained that Sultanate Council in the past appointed Emir of Bauchi as Chief Commander of the Caliphate.

He expressed optimism that the marriage between his son and daughter of the Sultan would be a blessing and prayed for Allah’s protection and guidance over them.