‘Insecurity, Unemployment Causes of Stunted Economic Growth’  

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Chief Executive Officer of RTC Advisory Services, Mr. Opeyemi Agbaje, yesterday submitted that insecurity and massive unemployment in the country contributed to the underdevelopment and low growth of the nation’s economy.

Speaking at the Media parley: South-West Region programme organised by the First City Monument Bank (FCMB) at Golden Tulip Hotel, Ibadan, Mr. Agbaje who was guest speaker, was represented by Vincent Nwani, said these had acted as major risks to the growth of the economy.

According to him, the nation’s power shortage, rate of poverty, increased population, corruption, minimum wage and inflation impacts as well as increased security check points had contributed to the low growth of the nation’s economy.

The expert who spoke on the theme: Nigeria in 2019 Low Growth and Rising Risks also noted that Nigeria business environment scored low in the global rankings.

He, however, submitted that Nigeria’s security situation equally contributed to the difficult business environment in all ramifications compared with other countries in the region.

Agbaje also contended that Nigeria was characterised by high security risks, saying the country’s economy was under all forms of unnecessary invasions.

He said the closing of the nation’s border had assisted in the temporary suspension of corruption by the security agencies and few enemies of the country .

Also speaking at the Media dialogue, the Group Head, Corporate Affairs, FCMB, Mr .Diran Olojo commended the Media Executives for their support to the bank.

He further solicited for more assistance from the media as key stakeholders for the development of the country’s economy.

Olojo remarked that the bank had about 200 branches all over the country but further charged the media to assist the management in their developmental efforts nation-wide.

He also advised Journalists to always promote ethics of the profession at all times in order to facilitate increased Banks growth and development .

Also in his remark the Managing Director PFC Africa Agency, Yemi Odusote commended the executive officers in the Media industries for their support all the time.

He therefore urged the participants in the dialogue to use their mediums to support the cause of the Bank.

However the Head, Media Relations, of the FCMB Bank Mr Louis Ibe thanked all the participants in the dialogue and called for good working relationship between the Bank and the Media men.