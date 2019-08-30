Masari Decries Alleged Intimidation, Abuse of Patients by Nurses in Katsina

By Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor,, Friday lamented what he termed as the alleged constant intimidation and abuse of patients by nurses across government and private hospitals in the state.

He added that the nurses, especially females, often treat patients, particularly pregnant women with disrespect, warning that his government would not condone their “arrogance”.

The governor was speaking when he received the officials of the state chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) led by its chairman, Dr Muhammad Nafi’u AbdulAziz, who paid him a courtesy call at Government House, Katsina.

He said: “Reports reaching my office have shown that nurses are generally arrogant to patients, especially female nurses. They treat patients, particularly pregnant women with disrespect. I want to inform you that I will not condone this anymore.”

Consequently, the governor stressed the need for medical doctors, nurses and other medical personnel to create a relationship of trust with patients in healthcare institutions across the state for effective service delivery.

While calling for attitudinal change, the governor affirmed that the kind of reception given to a patient by both doctors, pharmacists and nurses would make them to have relief.

The governor assured the NMA that the state government would continue to support the medical association for enhanced services to the people of the state.

Earlier, the state Chairman of NMA, Dr AbdulAziz told Masari that they were at Government House to brief him on the 2019 Annual General Scientific Conference of the association in Katsina.

The association, during the courtesy call, presented an award of honour to the governor for his exemplary leadership styles and efforts towards improving healthcare delivery in the state.