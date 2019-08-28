South African Police Kill Another Nigerian

A Nigerian businessman who hails from Imo State was at the weekend murdered in South Africa’s eastern cape province by policemen.

Channels TV reported that he was killed by a group of eight policemen who interrogated him at his home.

Unknown to the policemen, his in-law secretly recorded the act.

The video, which was obtained by Channels TV, was not clear as only the voices of the man, his screaming wife, a crying baby and the policemen could be heard.

While the baby and the man’s wife, who is a South African, were heard crying, the deceased was heard telling the policemen to kill him there (his home).

In the video, the victim was also heard screaming as he was dying.

The matter has been handed over to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate which has confirmed it is looking into the incident.