FUTA Starts Building School of Health, Health Tech

James Sowole in Akure

The Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) has commenced the construction of its School of Health and Health Technology, which will eventually incorporate its proposed College of Medicine and Teaching Hospital.

The building sited on a large expanse of land on the Akure-Owo Expressway, Akure, the multi-floor building when completed will house the Basic Medical Sciences courses like anatomy, physiology and biomedical technology- currently domiciled at the main campus.

The project, according to the FUTA Director of Physical Planning, Mr. Sola Dare is being funded by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) as approved by the Federal Executive Council in May 2019.

The ground breaking of the building was performed by the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi.

Speaking at the turning of the sod ceremony, the Chairman of FUTA’s Governing Council, Idris Yakubu described it as historic, saying that it has further consolidated the relationship between the Akure Community and the institution.

He commended the monarch for his untiring role in ensuring that the land earmarked for the project was not encroached on.

The FUTA Vice-Chancellor, Professor Joseph Fuwape said the journey to the realisation of a College of Medicine for the university would be given a new impetus.

He said FUTA would work with the federal government and other relevant agencies to ensure the realisation of its College of Medicine and Teaching Hospital while ensuring that biomedical engineering becomes one of the key areas of specialisation.

While performing the official flag off of the construction, the Akure monarch praised the doggedness of the former Chairman of Council Senator Joseph Waku who worked tirelessly with the university management, led by the vice- chancellor towards the actualisation of the project.

He pledged the full support of the palace, as well as the people of Akure to ensure successful completion of the project.

The monarch said the people of Akure are looking forward to the realisation of FUTA’s College of Medicine and Teaching Hospital.

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Olu Falae, who also graced the occasion, congratulated the monarch, the people of Akure and FUTA on what he described as a landmark project that will benefit mankind, saying that the project will enjoy the unflinching support of the people.