Convocation: FUOYE to Honour Imam Abdullahi, Bishop Ajakaiye, Others

The Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) is set to reward selfless service to humanity by honouring exemplary personalities who have genuinely dedicated their lives in service to the nation.

This, the university is doing by honouring three outstanding personalities, 86-year-old Imam Abubakar Abdullahi, who had saved 262 Christians that would have been killed by insurgents in northern Nigeria; Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Felix Ajakaiye; and an American Septuagenarian, Guy Garguilo, a school principal who dedicated over 60 years of his life teaching and moulding destinies of Nigerian youngsters in Akoko, Ondo State.

The week-long combined convocation ceremony is the second convocation ceremony of the institution. It kicked off on August 26 with a press conference, where the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kayode Soremekun highlighted the achievement in providing infrastructural and learning facilities to improve FUOYE’s educational standard.

The ceremonies continue till September 1, featuring a public lecture titled ‘Anticipating the Birthday Boy, Options and Possibilities for a Besieged Nation at 60’, to be delivered on August 29 by Professor Tony Afejuku, a public affairs analyst and Professor of English Language at the University of Benin, Edo State. The lecture will reflect in retrospective and prospective fervour, Nigeria’s thorny journey ahead of the nation’s Diamond anniversary in 2020.

The trio of Imam Abubakar, Bishop Ajakaiye and Garguilo will be conferred with FUOYE’s Honorary Doctorate Degrees with Doctorate in Peace Studies going to Abubakar, while both Ajakaiye and Garguilo will get Honorary Doctorate in Public Administration respectively.

According to a statement from the VC’s office, the convocation ceremony will be spiced in the evening of Thursday, August 29 with the convocation play titled ‘Once Upon a Tower’. Written by Nigeria’s first Professor of Dance, ex-Abuja Carnival’s CEO/artistic director and currently FUOYE’s Dean, School of Postgraduate Studies, Prof. Rasaki Ojo Bakare. The play x-rays the dire consequences of the rot being perpetuated by some bad eggs in the nation’s tertiary institution.

FUOYE has gained a reputation for usually rewarding selfless and exemplary service and sacrifice for national development. The institution at its maiden convocation in 2017, honoured a retired Principal of Queen’s College, Lagos, Mrs. Efunjoke Coker, another retired teacher with Christ’s School, Ado-Ekiti, Principal in District Commercial Secondary School, Aramoko Ekiti, 92-year-old Chief Francis Daramola and retired Principal of Ekiti Parapo College,102-year-old Chief Adepoju Komolafe with Doctorate in Educational Administration respectively in recognition of their contributions to human capacity development, education and scholarship in the country.