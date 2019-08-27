Kidnap of Irrua Specialist Hospital CMD: Obaseki holds closed-door security meeting, as Police trail kidnappers

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has assured that security agencies in the state are working assiduously to rescue Prof. Sylvanus Okogbeni, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, who was kidnapped on Monday by gunmen.

The governor said this after a closed-door meeting with security chiefs in the state on Tuesday at Government House, Benin City, noting that all units of the state’s security architecture are on top of their game to ensure that the abducted CMD regains freedom.

Recall that gunmen abducted Prof. Okogbeni on Monday at the Ramat Park axis of Benin City, the state capital.

According to the governor, “We have stepped up surveillance in the past weeks in the state with our new security architecture. Citizens have been going about their daily activities peacefully. But the kidnap of the CMD is a setback. Edo people should be assured that security agencies will certainly trail the kidnappers and rescue Prof. Okogbeni.”

“I just finished a closed-door meeting with security chiefs. I have been assured of his rescue as we have useful information and the security agencies are working on it. I pray we get in touch with the victim soon.

“We can’t disclose much at this time as security services are working hard. You know we made significant investment in our security architecture and hopefully we shall contact him soon.”

The Governor said the CMD was trailed by the kidnappers from Irrua to Benin City.

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Danmalam Mohammed, assured that men of the Edo State Police Command are on the trail of the kidnappers.

The Commissioner of Police said the state is the most peaceful in the South-South despite the recent kidnap incident, noting, “Edo State is the most peaceful state in the South-South region of the country and we are putting in our best to ensure that the state remains peaceful. We are strategising to checkmate the activities of criminals.

He continued: “The kidnap of CMD is quite unfortunate and sad. We lost two of our gallant police officers in the incident but there were no civilian casualties. I am assuring members of the public that we are on the trail of the kidnappers and by God’s grace, we shall arrest them.

“Investigation is already ongoing but the strategy will not be revealed for security reasons. However, we assure Edo people that the CMD will be rescued soon. We are on top of our game and will surely rescue him as we have been doing a lot of work along our major highways in the state.”