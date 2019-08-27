Atiku Explains Son-in-law’s Role in N50m Donation to Obasanjo Presidential Library

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former vice president and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has denied that neither himself nor his son-in-law, Babalele Abdullahi donated N50 Million cash to the presidential library of former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

The former vice president was reacting to a news report that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) searched Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta in search of documents over a purported donation by Babalele who is the Director of Finance of Atiku’s group of companies.

In a statement from his media office, the former vice president said: “For the avoidance of doubt, Mallam Babalele Abdullahi, Atiku Abubakar’s son-in-law, did not donate any money in cash to the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library.”

Rather, Atiku said his son-in-law facilitated a donation to the presidential library.

“Yes, he did facilitate a donation of fifty million naira to the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, but so did many other individuals, including civic-minded traditional rulers, state governors, bankers and captains of industry.

“This is because the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library is a non-governmental organisation that plays a pivotal role in promoting peace and stability in Nigeria, and that should be applauded.

“Unlike another past leader, who did not improve himself or Nigeria after leaving office, but sat down nursing grudges and plotting revenge, former president Olusegun Obasanjo improved himself and Nigeria by authoring books, founding international think-tanks and engaging in peace and capacity building efforts.”

The former vice president said donations to institutions set up to promote peace in Nigeria and Africa are to be commended, not criminalised, explaining that such presidential libraries in America and other parts of the world are similarly funded by donations from civic-minded individuals.

Accordingly, the PDP presidential candidate in the last general elections said: “For the avoidance of doubt, Mallam Abdullahi’s donation of fifty million naira was made via a bank transfer, in full compliance with the law. He did not donate or make any payment in cash, as the EFCC is erroneously and salaciously misleading the public.”

The statement added that the sources of these funds are completely legitimate and have been conclusively proven to the EFCC, stating that “it is instructive to note that even the EFCC has not once claimed these funds to be the proceeds of any illegal activity whatsoever.”

The statement explained that the truth is that there is desperation on the part of the current administration to rope in former president Obasanjo into a crime as a way of silencing his voice, which government sees as the preeminent critical voice against the alleged misrule foisted on Nigerians.

Atiku said this was why government asked the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to falsely and libelously include his name in a published list of tax evaders, along with the names of other PDP sympathisers, such as prominent international singer and pride of Nigeria, Davido, who played a prominent role in the party’s gubernatorial campaign in Osun State, for which he’s being punished.

In view of this, the statement said, “We are therefore calling on Nigerians to be watchful for false and misleading stories planted in the media by the EFCC against Atiku Abubakar, former president Olusegun Obasanjo and other persons deemed to be opponents of this government.

“Let it be known that former president Olusegun Obasanjo established the EFCC to be an investigative body and not a propaganda or enforcement arm of the ruling party, as it is now being misused.

“May we also add that whenever the EFCC wishes to come up with mischief, the commission flies its kite in The Nation Newspaper. This is now a pattern. It should be clear to Nigerians that the Presidency, APC, the EFCC, the FIRS and The Nation are now working together as five fingers of the same leprous hands,” Atiku said.