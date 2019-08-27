Ameh Wins Reelection as IPAC President

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) Chief Peter Ameh has been reelected for a second term.

Ameh, who is the national chairman of Progressives Peoples Alliance, won his reelection on Tuesday after scoring 62 votes to defeat other contestants.

The election which was held at The Electoral Institute in Abuja was supervised by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission amidst tight security.

Addressing journalists after being declared winner, Ameh sought for the cooperation of members in moving IPAC foreward.

While warning that henceforth any IPAC State chairman that endorses governorship aspirants would be sacked, he reiterated the call for Local Government autonomy.

Ameh also cautioned state governors to desist from killing new political parties in Nigeria.

At the event, the Director of Political Parties Finance and Monitoring at INEC, Damian Akhamhe, praised the parties for exhibiting gpod conduct, adding that the election was the best of the IPAC elections he had seen in recent times.

More details later.