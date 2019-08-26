PDP Rejects Dissolution of Statutory Commissions by Kwara Assembly

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the weekend rejected the purported dissolution of three statutory commissions by the state House of Assembly.

The affected commissions include: Kwara State Civil Service Commission, Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission (KWASIEC) and Kwara State Assembly Service Commission.

PDP, in a statement in Ilorin yesterday by its state Chairman, Hon. Kola Shittu, said the dissolution of the three commissions was a brazen disregard for due process and barefaced abuse of power by the lawmakers and the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led state government.

The statement described the dissolution of the statutory commissions as undemocratic, illegal and ill-advised.

According to the party, “It is impunity taken too far because the lawmakers cannot arbitrarily sack local government council chairmen and members of statutory commissions that were duly appointed for no justifiable reason.

“The lawmakers have once again put the cart before the horse as no proper investigation was conducted neither were the affected individuals invited for questioning.

“There is absolutely no iota of truth in the allegation of gross misconduct levelled against the officials who had barely stayed in office for three months. This is nothing but a case of ‘give a dog a bad name and hang it.”

The party added: “We therefore, demand that the House immediately rescind its decision on the dissolution of the commissions, as it is wrong and undemocratic.

“We also ca