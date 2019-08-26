Nigerian Breweries Plc, NOC Reaffirm Partnership for Tokyo 2020

Pioneer brewing company, Nigerian Breweries Plc and the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), have reaffirmed their continued partnership in the run-up to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The agreement, which kicked off in 2018 will have two of Nigerian Breweries Plc’s biggest brands, Star Lager Beer and Amstel Malta headlining the partnership as official alcoholic and malt beverages of Team Nigeria.

With Tokyo 2020 taking place next July, Amstel Malta and Star will play an important role in supporting Team Nigeria on their journey to and through the games. Both brands will not only support the team, but will also provide premium enjoyment for fans with engaging campaigns leading up to Tokyo 2020.

Speaking on this strategic partnership, Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Emmanuel Oriakhi, stated that, “Nigerian Breweries Plc. is passionate about sports in Nigeria and we know our consumers love to celebrate great moments in sports. We are thrilled to be able to bring people together to enjoy and celebrate Team Nigeria on their journey to Tokyo 2020 where we believe our talented athletes will do their best and shine.”

In his response, the Secretary-General, NOC, Olabanji Oladapo said “We are happy to have Nigerian Breweries Plc as our partner. Amstel Malta and Star are brands we are excited to work with not only because of what the Nigeria Olympic Committee stands to gain but also because of what is in it for the fans and supporters of Team Nigeria.”