Shehu Sani: Wadume Saga Has Confirmed Danjuma’s Allegation against Army

A former senator, Shehu Sani has said that the controversy surrounding the arrest and re-arrest of kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala aka Wadume proves Theophilus Danjuma, a former minister of defence, right about his comment in 2018 that the armed forces collude in the killing of Nigerians.

Danajuma, while speaking at the maiden convocation of Taraba State University in 2018, called on Nigerians to defend themselves.

The retired general accused the army and other security agencies of colluding with killers to attack Nigerians.

“The armed forces are not neutral. They collude with the armed bandits. They kill people, kill Nigerians. They facilitate their movements, they cover them,” Danjuma said.

“If you depend on the armed forces to stop the killings you will all die one by one.”

“The ethnic cleansing must stop in Taraba state, must stop in all the states of Nigeria.

“I ask everyone one of you to be alert and defend your territory, your state. You have nowhere else to go. ”

Contrary to the principles of natural justice, the army set up a panel to investigate the claim by Danjuma.

The panel concluded then that the retired general’s allegation was unfounded.

However, in a tweet on Thursday, Sani said, “Mr Wadume partly proved the Theophilus scientific hypothesis of collusion. “