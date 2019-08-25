NYSC Nabs Six Fake Corps Members in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has disclosed that it has caught six additional fake corps members at the orientation camp in Katsina State.

The State Coordinator, Ahidjo Yahaya, confirmed this in a statement the Public Relations Officer, NYSC, Mr Alex Obemeata issued saturday.

He explained that the two corps members were apprehended following a report from the NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shu’aibu Ibrahim, that the two ladies were carrying fake certificates.

“I got a security report from the DG that the two of them were carrying fake certificates. Base on that, he set out the security network to trap them and they were trapped.

He said the two had confessed to the offence.

He said: “We will like to follow due process in handling the case by arraigning them before the camp’s court today (Saturday) before they would be demitted and decamped,” said Yahaha.

One of the two corps members was identified as Offor Chinelo Blessing with registration No. KT/19B/3696 and call-up No. NYSC /ISU/2019/260/22 from Imo State University said to be carrying fake result in B.Sc. Insurance and Actuarial Science.

The other suspect is Meaienwa Chimdinma Ngozi with registration number KT/19B/3836 and call-up No. NYSC /ISU/2019/259331from the same university, also caught with a fake certificate in B.A Ed Education/Eng.

This brings to at least six unqualified people caught parading themselves as corps members at the Katsina Orientation Camp since the commencement of registration of the 2019 Batch B stream II corps members deployed to the state.

The NYSC Director General, General Shuaibu Ibrahim had shortly before the orientation camp cautioned members of the public not to go to camps with fake results, saying anyone caught would be handed over to the police for prosecution.