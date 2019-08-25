FG to Deliver One Million Houses Yearly

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The federal government has promised to address the housing deficit by delivering one million houses per year to close the 17 million shortfall by the year 2033.

Abubakar Aliyu, minister of state, works and housing, disclosed this in Abuja on Saturday during an inspection of the Federal Housing Authority mass housing project in Zuba, federal capital territory.

Aliyu said the government had decided to improve on current construction of 100,000 houses per year in order to meet the basic needs of the people.

“The production now is low; we are constructing 100,000 houses per year and we hope to improve it by constructing one million houses per year in order to close the gap of 17 million to 20 million housing deficits by the year 2033,” he said.

“That is the target of the government. We are committed to doing that and to ensure that the programmes, policies are accomplished

“We will provide enabling environment to attract investors into the sector to help solve the problem of housing deficit in the country and to achieve the government’s goal by 2033.”

Aliyu also said that the problems associated with the acquisition of lands would be addressed.

Speaking on the Zuba project, the minister said it was designed specifically to address the huge housing deficit for the middle- and low-income earners.

He said the project which was supposed to be completed by August was delayed because of the rainy season.

The minister gave assurance that the government would deliver the project as soon as possible.

“We will ensure that the project is completed soon because it is one of our primary focuses,” he said.