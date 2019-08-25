Buhari Departs Abuja for Japan  to Attend TICAD7

President Muhammadu Buhari departed Abuja Sunday for Japan to participate in the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) holding in the City of Yokohama from August 28 to 30.

President Buhari’s participation at the conference would be his second, having attended TICAD6 in Nairobi, Kenya, in August 2016.

A statement earlier released on Friday by Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said “With the theme, ‘Africa and Yokohama, Sharing Passion for the Future,’ the Opening Session of TICAD7 will be performed by the Japanese Prime Minister and host, Shinzo Abe.’’

Buhari will deliver Nigeria’s statement during Plenary Session III in which he will appraise Nigeria-Japan relations and takeaways from TICAD6.

The President will also attend a State Banquet and honour the invitation of Emperor Naruhito to a Tea Reception at the Imperial Palace, Tokyo.