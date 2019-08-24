Thousands Welcome Ekweremadu to Enugu

Igbo youths trouped out in their thousands receive former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, to Enugu on Friday.

The youths, under the aegis of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Worldwide comprising the seven Igbo speaking states, took over the road from the Akanu Ibiam international Airport, Enugu, all the way to Ekweremadu’s house chanting “Nzogbu nzogbu”, an Igbo solidarity song.

They said they came out to express their solidarity to the Senator over his attack by some members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) in Germany.

Speaking, President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Worldwide, Comrade Arthur Obiora said: “We heard you were coming to Enugu and we decided to make a statement, which is to once more condemn the sacrilege committed by some of our brothers in Germany. We want to tell you that we are not part of those, who repay good with evil. These are people stranded in Germany venting their frustrations on the wrong person.

“If anybody in Igbo land deserves this type of treatment, it is definitely not you, our mentor and defender. Those of us at home know how you have been fighting for Ndigbo, speaking up for Ndigbo, and even facilitated the release of Nnamdi Kanu at the risk of your political career.

“We burned with rage. But we read in the press that you have forgiven them and we were disarmed. As our s our leader, we cannot do otherwise. We can only try to emulate your large heart and statesmanship. But we warn that nobody should try this nonsense again. We are all Ndigbo and nobody should provoke internal conflict. But even at that, we trouped out in our thousands because we want to hear it directly from you that you have forgiven them”.

Presidents of Ohanaeze Youth from various states also assured Ekweremadu of their continued support, recounting his human capital development efforts and other infrastructural developments he attracted to their various states.

The leader of Enugu West youth where Ekweremadu said Ekweremadu was the best thing to have happened to their constituency politically, and warned IPOB “miscreants” to steer clear.

Responding, Ekweremadu, reiterated his forgiveness of his attackers, insisting that they did not know what they did.

He explained that he was in Germany for serious business of investment drive for the good of the South East.

“My major mission to Germany to also take the investment meetings facilitated by Ndigbo Germany on the sidelines of convention to meet to bring investments to Igbo land, create job for our youth, and expand opportunities. I am happy that I was able to leverage on the contacts and influence of our people in Europe. I am also in touch with our governors, briefing them and no distant time, the result of my meetings will start trickling in.

“I urge us to just forgive, put the Germany incident behind us so that we can all face the real challenges facing us as Ndigbo and as a nation”, he stated.