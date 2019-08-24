Ohanaeze Denies Collecting Money Budgeted for Ruga Settlement

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Apex Igbo Social Cultural Organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has denied allegations that its President General, John Nnia Nwodo, alongside former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu collected N6.2 billion from President Buhari out of N22.2 billion budgeted to plant RUGA in the country.

In a statement made available to newsmen by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Nwodo, Emeka Attamah in Enugu, yesterday, the organisation described the allegations which had been making the rounds on social media as insidious.

Ohanaeze said that Nwodo and Ekweremadu were not traditional rulers and therefore didn’t have custody over land in the South-east.

It maintained that Ohanaeze Ndigbo had no control over land in Enugu State or in the South-east neither did Chief Nwodo and Senator Ekweremadu.

The organisation stated that the story which was purported to have emanated from a faceless traditional ruler from Umuchigbo Abakpa in Enugu State sounded preposterous and deserved to be consigned to the dust bin

It noted that the purveyors of the story may have underestimated the intelligence of some audience of the social media as the writer did not mention the name of the traditional ruler and whether he was there when money exchanged hands

‘’One would have expected their detractors to have established the veracity of their claim by giving an insight into how the money exchanged hands or through which bank accounts they were remitted to Nwodo and Senator Ekweremadu,’’ it stated.

The organisation noted that it would have been good if the accusers clarified if Nwodo and Ekweremadu collected the money as individuals or on behalf of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, adding, ‘’They should also have authenticated their allegation by stating where the said RUGA settlements are in Enugu State or in the South-east.’

The organisation regretted that despite its efforts to improve the image of Ndigbo in the comity of Nigerian nation and efforts to restore Ndigbo to their rightful place in the country, some Igbo sons and daughters still allowed themselves to be used to undermine the unity of Ndigbo.

‘’It is pertinent to put the public on notice that more of these senseless, vitriolic and demented attacks are expected to come from the stable of these traducers,” it said.

It maintained that many Igbo organisations abound which were out to enrich their pockets and had opened bank accounts where they deceive Ndigbo to pay money into, adding that these organisations only lay claim to their existence by attacking Ohanaeze Ndigbo and its leadership.