FG Appoints Perm Secretaries for Newly Created Ministries

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government has appointed nine new permanent secretaries and two Directors to supervise the 11 newly created and restructured ministries by President Muhammadu Buhari.

A circular signed last night by the Head of Service of the Federation,(HoS) Mrs Winifred Ekanem Oyo- Ita, said the arrangement which takes immediate effect, will remain in force until further notice.

A statement signed by Director Communications, Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, listed the new permanent secretaries and Directors and their portfolios.

They are Daudu F.Y. Narai, Ministry of Special Duties; Mr Louis Edozien, Ministry of Power; Mr Mbaeri Maurice Nnamdi, Minstry of Police Affairs; Dr Mahmoud Isa-Dutse, Ministry of Finance; Mr Ernest Afolabi Umakhire, Finance (Budget and National Planning) and Dr Mohammed Dikwa Finance (Special Duties).

Other appointees include Mrs Nkiruka Anagbogu, Ministry of Women Affairs; Alhaji Sabiu Zakari, Ministry of Transportation and Dr Mohammed B. Bukar, Ministry of Works and Housing.

Also a Director Air Transport Management at the Ministry of Aviation, Hassan Musa, is to supervise the Office of the Permanent Secretary while Mrs Anetu-Anne O Aliu, a Director Social Welfare, is deployed to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to oversee the Office of the Permanent Secretary.

All the appointments were ratified by Oyo- Ita, two days after she reported to duty as HoS after initial reports claimed she had handed over resignation letter to the Presidency, in the wake of her encounter with anti- corruption agency, EFFC, over an alleged N3 billion contract scam.