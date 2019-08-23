No Longer Business as Usual in Sports, Dare Warns

* Egbe tasks the new ‘Games Master General’ on infrastructure

The new Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, has pledged to give equal attention to the development of sports and the youths as he strives to reposition the ministry.

He insisted that it is no longer going to be business as usual with controversies trailing every action of the ministry as it was in the past.

“I’m not unaware of the challenges, controversies and development in this ministry.

“It’s a ministry that is dear to the hearts of Nigerians. Beyond sports, there are other ways we can develop the youths. We will be thinking outside the box,” he said.

The new minister disclosed this to NAN yesterday in Abuja at the sidelines of the 2019 International Youth Day.

Dare who was performing his first official assignment after his swearing in on Wednesday by President Muhammadu Buhari alongside 42 other ministers said he was ready to hit the ground running.

He assured stakeholders in that he was going to take the ministry to the next level in line with President Buhari’s mandate.

“I can assure you that attention will be paid to youth development and sports development.

“The mandate is clear and the two mandate areas will be given equal attention, ” he said.

NAN reports that the assurance is coming on the heels of accusation in a section of the media that previous ministers had paid more attention to sports, especially football at the expense of youth development.

The minister had on Wednesday shortly after his inauguration highlighted the nexus between Sports and the youths and how it can be harnessed for national development.

“Youth development is key to the success of any government. We have youths, we have sports. Our mandate area is very clear.

“We must broaden our horizons, we must deepen the work we do and quality of work we bring to the table.

The minister, a veteran journalist was the Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) before is appointment.

Meanwhile, FIFA licensed match agent, Ebi Egbe has congratulated new sports minister, Sunday Dare on his appointment, even as he charged him to ensure that his tenure is one that would see a change in the face of the nation’s sporting facilities.

Egbe in a statement yesterday said the new sports minister must as a matter of priority take steps to upgrade the nation’s sporting facilities.

He noted that most of the sporting facilities owned by the federal government have been left to decay insisting that Nigeria would not excel in sports under the present situation.

“I m happy President Muhammadu Buhari has put a cerebral personality who is well educated and widely traveled in charge of our sports. The new minister must ensure that the nation’s sporting facilities are upgraded to meet international standard. It is a shame that the Lagos and Abuja National Stadiums in particular are in bad shape. As a stadium facility expert, I want the minister to quickly do something in that area. And as I have always said, Monimichelle would be ready to partner the federal government in this area.”

Egbe who is the Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle, a stadium construction outfit said Nigeria would rule the world in sports if our athletes get the right facilities to train at home.

“We’ve got the talents to rule the world. From football to basketball, boxing, name it. All we need do is to put the right things in place here at home. With the new digital sports minister and the vibrant Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Amaju Melvin Pinnick, I think we are in for a new beginning. The era of needless crisis in our football is gone. I wish the minister well as he grapples with the numerous challenges facing Nigerian sports,” Egbe concluded