Lai Mohammed Charges Agencies to Douse Rising Tension

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has called on the heads of the public information organs to stem the atmosphere of hostility and hatred orchestrated by naysayers by promoting national unity.

He made the call in Abuja yesterday when he received, on a courtesy visit, the heads of the information parastatals under his ministry, led by the Director General of the National Orientation Agency, Dr. Garba Abari

“In particular, this coterie of DGs here hold in their hands the destiny of this country, because you have the responsibility to tone down the hostility and the hatred that are threatening to engulf the country today.

“You all have very powerful platforms to dial down the tension of disunity and I think you have the responsibility, not only to Mr. President and this nation, but also to generations unborn to use your powerful platforms to restore unity back into the country. “You should use your platforms to promote not just unity but also cordial relations among all groups, irrespective of ethnicity or religion,” he said.

Mohammed urged the heads of the information agencies to work with him to defeat those fanning the embers of discord by seizing the narrative and promoting the correct perspective about the country.

“We must seize and control the narrative and give the correct perception not just to Nigerians but the entire world and I am sure that with your cooperation, we can achieve this,” he said.

The minister, who thanked them for the congratulatory visit, said his reappointment is a reflection of the confidence which the president has in the Information Sector.

“Information sector is not just the minister alone. The sector is only coordinated and headed by the minister. The parastatals are also very crucial to the success of the ministry. Therefore, we should congratulate ourselves on the reappointment (because) it means Mr.

President has confidence in our modest efforts,” he said.

The other members of the delegation are the Directors-General of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Dr. Mansur Liman; Nigerian Television Authority, Mallam Yakubu Ibn Mohammed; Voice of Nigeria, Mr. Osita Okechukwu; National Broadcasting Commission, Mallam Isha’q Modibbo Kawu, and the Acting Director General of the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation, Mrs. Ndidi Aimienwaw.