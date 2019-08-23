FRC Unveils Individual Registration Portal

Obinna Chima

The Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC) yesterday unveiled its individual registration portal.

The Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer, FRC, Mr. Daniel Asapokhai, in his welcome address at a ceremony held in Lagos, explained that the new portal was in continuation of the Council’s effort to achieve its mandates through a friendlier, responsive and cost-saving process.

The move, according to him, would make it easier to do business with government.

The FRC is the regulatory agency of the federal government that promotes trade and investment in Nigeria by ensuring high standards of financial reporting and corporate governance.

The Council also promotes education, research and training in the fields of accounting, auditing, financial reporting and corporate governance. In carrying these onerous tasks, we are empowered by the Financial Reporting Council Act, 2011.

Speaking further about the new registration portal, the FRC boss urged all professional accountants and other professionals to ensure that their names appear in the register.

“Today’s ceremony is special to us as the Council in several ways especially as it is the very second exercise of unveiling the Council is holding this year.

“You recall that on January 15, 2019 the Council unveiled the Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance (NCCG) 2018. We are therefore, pleased that strategy of the current Board is yielding tangible dividends.

“Our gathering here today is a confirmation of the importance the Council attaches to professionals in line with our statutory mandate (S.8 sub section f) “maintain a register of professional accountants and other professionals engaged in financial reporting”.

“The new individual registration portal, as we shall be realizing shortly, enables a register with the Council at the comfort of his office, home or indeed anywhere internet is available without a physical visit to our offices. Furthermore, it reduces the registration process period to the barest minimum.

“With the new individual registration portal, we expect to issue registration numbers within 48 hours after success completion of the online registration process.

“We encourage all professional accountants and other professionals involved in the financial reporting process to leverage the new registration portal to ensure that your name appears in the register of professionals and for the general public to use the online register to confirm that the professionals you engage or deal with, are registered with the Financial Reporting Council.

“We further request that you constantly verify on this portal, the FRC registration numbers of professional accountants and other professionals engaged in financial reporting,” he said.