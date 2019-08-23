Accident Kills 168, Injures 969 in Bauchi, Borno, Yobe

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

About 168 persons were reported killed in various accidents that occurred between January and July, 2019 in the three states of Bauchi, Borno and Yobe.

The Zonal Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Assistant Corps Marshall, Imoh Etuk, who disclosed this at the 3rd Quarter Retreat for Heads of Operations in the Zone yesterday, said the strategic meeting was aimed at making plans for the end of year activities.

He also disclosed that a total of 969 people were injured representing a 56.3 per cent reduction in the number of those injured within the period in the zone in 2018 which was 1,245.

Etuk added that within the period, 188 road traffic crashes were recorded in the three states compared to the 276 recorded in the same period in 2018 which represents a 59.5 per cent reduction.

According to him, between January and July 2019, a total of 1,360 people were involved in the crashes as compared to the 1,981 that were involved in the same period in 2018 which is a 59.3 per cent reduction.

The zonal commander lamented the many unclaimed driver’s licences in the zone which he said were 4,795 in the three states.

“We have unclaimed drivers’ licences and part of what we will discuss is on how to ensure that we clear all of them as soon as possible in the three states.

“The unclaimed licenses in the three states are: Bauchi – 734; Borno – 3,658; and Yobe 403. Although many of them claim that they have done all the processes needed, but many of them have not claimed their licences. We therefore encourage all the applicants involved to come forward and collect their drivers’ licences,” he said.

Etuk stated that the FRSC would monitor activities of driving schools at these states, “so that there are no untoward practices.”

He added that many people are still driving without licences, vowing to start a crackdown on those who fail to comply.

“What we found out is that many people are still going out, for instance in Bauchi, without a driver’s licence. There’s going to be a crackdown on the people driving without drivers’ licences, those using fake licences and those using temporary ones that are not genuine,” he stated.

He reminded the general public of the FRSC enforcement order that would begin in October 2019 for motorcycle riders and another order on licences that would begin October 2, 2019.

Etuk pointed out that “there will be no shift of date,” saying “we want people to realise that what we are doing is to help the security architecture of this country. We are not just doing this because we want to enforce it, no, but to help security especially in the north-east where we are.”