Zinox, EdVigor Promote Citizenship, Leadership Education

Zinox Technologies has partnered EdVigor, an outreach of Harvard-trained resource experts, to re-train over 1000 tertiary teachers, even as the company has underlined its determination to take its message of responsible citizenship-leadership to teachers across other states in Nigeria.

The company had hosted a Teacher Empowerment Workshop which featured master-classes, special curriculum development sessions, fireside chats with resource persons and a series of presentations which touched on responsible citizenship and leadership in a technology-mediated world.

The three-day event was held at Owerri, Imo State, recently. It featured participation by teachers from the host institution and others drawn from Imo State and other states in the South-East.

The event had in attendance representatives of the Imo State Government and Senior Management and academic staff of AICOE. Also in attendance were Heads of Schools and Institutions; Company CEOs Heads of Organizations, Agencies, Parastatals and representatives of various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government, among others.

Managing Director, Zinox, Mrs. Kelechi Eze-Okonta, affirmed that the company is keen to break a new jinx with the re-training and equipping of teachers in various parts of the country.

According to Eze-Okonta, “Continuing in breaking further jinxes, we realised the need to commence the development of internal capacities through the empowerment of our teachers by improving their teaching skills and knowledge base. We firmly believe that the future of Nigeria and Africa lies in the skillful impartation of knowledge and training of the citizenry to drive home the ideals of Citizenship, Leadership, Self-Awareness/Development, Creativity and Ability to learn and Unlearn/Relearn.

“In our efforts to bring this home, we happily, found a partner in EDVIGOR, an outreach of Harvard trained resource group; experts in the development of learning curriculum, with the mission to stimulate positive change through social and academic education.

“This is another vital jinx we aim to break. We shall take this message to other states in our push to empower the relevant stakeholders and build the base for our socio-economic progression starting from Imo State. We, therefore, need your willingness, buy-in and support.”

Founder, EdVigor, Ms. Nneamaka Enechi toed the same path. The Harvard-trained educationist who anchored the master-classes, disclosed her delight at the support received from Zinox which made the workshop possible.

She noted that the teachers displayed a high level of participation and quick grasp of the learning concepts, even as she expressed her intention to reach more teachers across the country in future editions.

The event also featured a panel session with the theme – Citizenship and Leadership in a global world governed by ICT. Panelists – including a visiting scholar from the University of Houston, Prof. Ndu Dikeocha; Founder, EdVigor, Dr. A.B.C. Duruaku; and General Manager, Zinox, Mr. Uche Onyechere. They dwelt on the concept of responsible citizenship, the role of teachers in shaping citizenship and leadership ideals as well as measures to rein in irresponsible citizenship in tech usage/consumption.

Also raising the excitement was a series of raffle draw/give-away from which participants won amazing prices including Zpad tablets. The event also featured a social media competition on the Zinox Instagram, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Joel Omogu, a staff of the Research and Development unit, emerged the winner and smiled home with the grand prize of an iTEC TV. Four other lucky winners also won a 2KVA iPowerPlus inverter worth N45,000 at a give-away prizes of N5000.