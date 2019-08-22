Sanwo-Olu Swears in 17th Chief Judge of Lagos

Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has described impartial judiciary as key to achieving his administration’s vision of greater Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu stated this yesterday during the swearing in ceremony of the Chief Judge of Lagos, which held at the State House in Alausa.

Justice Kazeem Olanrewaju Alogba took the oath as the 17th Chief Judge of Lagos State, with a pledge to sustain the independence of the judiciary and also to embark on reform of the administration of justice system in the state.

Alogba, who had been presiding over the affairs of the state judiciary in acting capacity since June 13, was confirmed on Tuesday as substantive Chief Judge by the Lagos State House of Assembly, following ratification by National Judicial Council.

Justice Alogba was sworn in at a ceremony held in the Banquet Hall at Governor’s Office in Alausa. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led members of the executive council, while the Speaker, Hon. Mudashir Obasa, led members of the legislative arms to the ceremony.

The new Chief Judge said his tenure would witness transformation of judicial arm of government, promising to create what he described as “smart judiciary”. This, he said, would be achieved by deploying technology tools that would enable the courts to dispense complicated cases on time.

He said: “With a sense of responsibility, I stand before you all to accept the onerous tasks, which this office requires of me to perform. I seek the guidance of Almighty Allah in carrying out those responsibilities of the office. In performing my duties, I shall key into the vision of the Governor Sanwo-Olu administration in ensuring that we have smart judiciary by providing first class judicial services in line with international best practice.

“We will be deploying more tools of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the provision of our services. In-video conferencing of court proceedings has already started and we will be doing more in this area.”