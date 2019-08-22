Renewable Energy Conference to Explore Digitalisation

The 8th edition of West Africa’s largest power and renewable energy event, Power Nigeria Exhibition and Conference is set to discuss numerous advantages that the digitalisation of the power sector in Nigeria will generate.

The conference will present a rare opportunity for Nigerians to engage in constructive and interactive sessions with industry experts and decision makers from various organizations in the power and energy industry, while deliberating the impact of deploying innovative digital technologies. Discussions will also be centred round the different methods digitalisation can be capitalized on as well as the role of technology is accelerating access to clean and sustainable energy in Nigeria. Workshops will also take place regarding the installation of an industrial solar system.

Commenting on the scheduled session focusing on digitalization, the Exhibition Director of Power Nigeria, Deep Karani, said: “I am positive that the Power Nigeria Conference and Exhibition will yield fruitful discourse and exchange of ideas that will examine the intersections between investment in human capital, natural resources, innovation and technology in Nigeria. Power Nigeria is thrilled to be offering strategic expertise as this is our own way of impacting the country with maximum knowledge.”

“Participants of this session on digitalization can expect to unlock ideas on the potential of innovative technologies, which can be implemented in the Nigerian and West African power and energy sector. We will provide insights and solution to both organisations and individuals looking to set up structures that can help them achieve their digital goals. As a trusted platform, Power Nigeria Exhibition & Conference will provide a rich knowledge to help attendees navigate through the opportunities in Nigeria”.

Power Nigeria exists to serve the West African and Nigerian energy market. The event has successfully established itself as an annual hub for suppliers to meet buyers, driving the energy markets in Nigeria forward. The international brand status combined with local knowledge and stakeholder partnerships results in making Power Nigeria a must-attend event for all energy industry professionals.