NMA Charges Medical Practitioners to Adhere to Professional Ethics

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has charged medical practitioners in the country particularly medical doctors to ensure strict adherence to professional ethics in the performance of their functions in order to save the lives of patients.

Similarly, while stressing the need for industrial harmony, inter-professional harmony among professionals in the health sector, the association also canvassed improvement in the health sector.

The charge was given by the Head of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi, Professor Calvin Chama while presenting a paper during the 2019 AGM of Bauchi State chapter of the NMA with the theme: “Knowing your limit as a Doctor “.

He emphasised that it is only by so doing that the patients will have confidence to patronise the health facility.

Chama who pointed out that the doctors also need to know what were their rights in the performance of their professional duties stressed that one should not override the other because according to him the two are interwoven.

The consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist said that it is when a doctor cannot differentiate between the two rights, that conflict usually occurs, which may eventually lead to dire consequences on both sides.

In the paper titled, ‘Knowing your Rights as a Doctor: A call for adherence to the code of medical ethics’ Chama stressed the need for every medical doctor to put his patients first by protecting his rights through adherence to the medical ethics.

In his opening remarks, the Chief Medical Director of ATBUTH, Dr Mohammed Alkali stressed the need for members of the association to always live above board in the performance of their professional duties.

According to him, the patient has confidence that the moment he/she gets to the health facility his/her issues will be treated positively.

Mohammed Alkali added that when such confidence is betrayed, the patient will be disappointed and discouraged from further seeking medical attention, which will not speak well of the profession.

He then stressed the need for all health practitioners to work in synergy in order to achieve the objectives of the medical profession.

While speaking, the Chairman, Bauchi State NMA, Dr Lamara Dattijo said the 2019 AGM is aimed at awakening the members on the need to be professionals in the performance of their calls in order to save lives.

The NMA Chairman added that the chapter will always take a cue from older professionals who have excellent records while in practice, stressing that the upcoming members will have to tap on their excellent ideas to succeed.