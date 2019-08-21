Buhari to Inaugurate CBN Centre of Excellence at Zaria

As part of his visit to Kaduna State, President Muhammadu Buhari, will tomorrow inaugurate the Post-Graduate Centre of Excellence built by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

The CBN Centre of Excellence, which is sited at the Samaru campus of the university, according to a statement by the Director, Corporate Communications at the Bank, Isaac Okorafor, was conceived as a world class post-graduate school focused on various business and finance disciplines.

The ceremony comes seven months after the President inaugurated a similar project at the University of Nigeria, Enugu (UNEC) Campus in January 2019.

“The Zaria project comprises a 360-seating capacity auditorium, a telepresence room, lecture theaters, lecture rooms with a total seating capacity of 544; tutorial rooms with 240-seating capacity, Cafeteria/Kitchens; offices and a 68-seating capacity Library and a 50-seating capacity ICT Centre. The complex also has hostel accommodation and gymnasium for students,” the statement added.

Okorafor, disclosed that the aim of the Bank, in conceiving the projects at ABU, UNEC and the University of Ibadan, was to ensure that students at post-graduate levels in Economics, Accounting, Banking and Finance, Business Administration and Statistics study in a serene ecosystem that would support effective learning and boost learning in the financial services sub-sector.