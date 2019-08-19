Team Nigeria in Morocco to Win 12th All Africa Games, Says Gumel

*Mayor welcomes Team Nigeria contingent into Games Village

President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Habu Gumel, has expressed confidence in the ability of Team Nigeria topping the overall medals table at the end of the 12th All Africa Games officially starting today in Rabat, Morocco.

Speaking during the welcome ceremony of the Nigerian contingent to the Games Village, Gumel charged the athletes to be good ambassadors of the country, while thanking the government of Morocco for welcoming the team.

He reiterated that Nigeria was in Morocco to win the Games and win it clean.

“We are here to win the Games as you can see Morocco is our home. Definitely, we will win but our athletes must stay away from what can tarnish the image of the country,” Gumel, the International Olympic Committee member concluded.

The Nigeria contingent was admitted into the Games Village in a colourful ceremony yesterday in Rabat, Morocco.

The contingent of about 300 athletes was welcomed into the Games Village, by it’s Mayor, Youssef Oliewzar.

He thanked the Nigerian government for releasing the athletes to participate in the Games and welcomed everyone as the country’s green-white-green flag was hoisted along with those of other countries that have arrived earlier.