African Diaspora Tourism Association to be Launched at Akwaaba

Chinedu Eze

The African Diaspora Tourism Association will be launched in Nigeria at the 15 Akwaaba African Travel Market to be held in Lagos in September 2019.

This was disclosed by African Travel Quarterly, which stated that everything had been put in place for the launch, including the election of the executives for the association, which spanned continents.

The objective of the association is to develop tourism in Africa and to ignite interest sites and destinations in the continent.

African Travel Quarterly has also unveiled a shortlist of Diaspora winners of the Africa Travel 100 Global personalities awards. The award recognises personalities of African origin, living in Africa or outside the continent, irrespective of their current citizenship or nationality that has been contributing to the development of the continent and its Diaspora in the area of Tourism and Travel.

The African Travel 100 Global Personalities award would take place during the 15th AKWAABA African Travel Market at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on September 23, 2019. Akwaaba African Travel Market is from September 22-24 2019.

The award was expected to honour personalities in the travel and tourism sector that have exemplified themselves in the industry and contributed to the growth of the sector in Africa and the Diaspora.

The event would be part of the First African Tourism Diaspora Conference 2019. The conference is expected to draw top tourism personalities from around the world to Lagos Nigeria.

African Tourism Diaspora Conference 2019 is to mark the 400 years of slavery. Slavery is a very sensitive topic that has created an uncomfortable relationship between Africa and its Diaspora. The Conference is an opportunity to celebrate the merging of Africans, Americans, Caribbean’s and the rest of the world during this memorable gathering expected in Lagos.

Africa with 54 countries and a population of 1.2 billion has an unbelievable tourist attraction. The Caribbean and African diaspora have a unique culture, rich heritage and beautiful destinations for tourists, hence the need to connect and combine these wonderful cultures and population, creating a huge global market.

The African Diaspora Tourism Conference presents a platform to discuss, initiate, dialogue and celebrate a new relationship. However, the recognition of Africa as a beacon of hope for African people living on the continent and in the Diaspora to explore, relate and live using the African Diaspora Tourism Conference as the African Platform for the foundation of this long-lasting relationship. Posterity will remember that the improvement was earned not by coincidence but by conscious efforts to validate the struggles, strengths, and linkages between African descendants on a Pan-African scale.

The African Diaspora and Africa have the same unique culture, rich heritage and beautiful destinations for Tourism and Trade, therefore, there is a need to connect and combine these wonderful cultures and population as a market for mutual benefit.