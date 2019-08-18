Ooni Of Ife, Oba Ogunwusi’s Happy Moment

Since the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja11, and his pretty wife, Olori Shilekunola Moronke Naomi, tied the knots over a year ago, not a few have been wondering when the cries of a baby will be heard in the family.

But it seems the waiting will soon be over, if reports reaching Society Watch are anything to go by.

The couple may be preparing for parenthood as Olori Shilekunola is said to be pregnant.

Speculations about Olori being pregnant became rife after a video of the couple dancing in a church in Canada last Sunday surfaced.

In the video, the Olori was seen spotting what looked like a “baby bump”, though the palace has remained mum over the development.

The Ooni, 44, got married to 26-year-old Olori Shilekunola in October 2018. Before her, the monarch was married to two other women, the most recent being Queen Zaynab Otiti-Obanor, otherwise known as Olori Wuraola, whom he married in a lavish, fairytale-style royal wedding both in Benin and Ile-Ife in March 2016.

Oba Ogunwusi’s only known child is Princess Adeola Aanuoluwapo, whom he had at 19 years old.