Oba Saheed Elegushi Stages High-Octane Ojude Oba

His Royal Highness, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Kusenla II, the Elegushi of Ikateland is one monarch who knows how to put together a party. Anytime fliers wing their way from his palace to the card-carrying members of high society, there is always frenzied anticipation and a mad dash to select the best and most expensive wears for the occasion. Such is the grandeur that attends the events hosted by the flamboyant monarch who is one of the youngest kings in Nigeria.

Tuesday, August 14 was no different as the ruler of Ikate kingdom and his beautiful damsel Olórí Sekinat Aramide played the charming host and hostess to a galaxy of eminent personalities. The event was Oba Elegushi’s very own Ojude Oba Festival and it lived up to the occasion.

Truth be told, it was less a display of cultural variety than a collective display of pomp by the leading lights of Lagos high society. The event gathered everyone together to wine, dine and make merry during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations. True to what people have come to expect from him, Oba Elegushi left nothing to chance as he personally ensured all the arrangements were picture perfect and every aspect was well taken care of.

The number one requirement of a Nigerian festive event is food. And there was a lot of it at the event. Local delicacies and continental treats competed with international food for the palates of the cultured guests, none of whom left the event with an empty stomach. Wine flowed like the Red Sea before it was tamed by Moses, while music capably supplied by popular local acts brought the guests to their feet in raucous dance steps.