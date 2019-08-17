Sonyjojo Takes ‘Dey Your Dey’ Tour to South Africa

Rave of the moment; SonyJojo is embarking on a media tour to South Africa, following the success of his single “Dey your Dey.” According to his publicist, SonyJojo will visit four major cities in South Africa where he would take a tour of major media houses and also perform at selected gigs in those cities.

Speaking about the media tour; SonyJojo said, “I cannot wait to visit South Africa, meet new people and expand my fan base. I will also be working on something new during my tour of South Africa.” The tour is packaged by 1202 Media, an entertainment, media and talent management company.