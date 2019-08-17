Police Arrest Killers of Enugu Catholic Priest

By Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command has arrested suspected killers of Paul Offu, Catholic priest of St. James Church Ugboka in Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Suleiman Balarabe who addressed newsmen at the state police headquarters gave the names of the suspects as Ibrahim Adamu (25) and Idris Robe (28) adding that three of the suspects are still at large.

Parading the suspects on Friday, Balarabe noted that the command also arrested 30 suspects for various crimes perpetrated within the state in the past one month.

Balarabe said that the command also recovered 15 assorted rifles and ammunition as well as other exhibits of crime from the suspects.

He said that the suspected killers of Offu who were also involved in the kidnap of a monarch and his wife in the Awgu Local Government Area on August 1 and August 2 were arrested in Benue and Abia States and they have also confessed to the crime as well.

Balarabe noted that four suspects believed to have murdered Rev. Fr. Clement Ugwu in March 13, 2019, were apprehended by the operatives of the Command in Lagos and Ogun States.

“They have made useful confessionary statements of their involvement in the murder of the Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Clement Ugwu after painstaking investigation of the case for some months now,” he said.

He noted that the Command had provided more security to the Catholic Priests as a way to forestall any further future occurrence.

“We have told them to inform the police whenever they have a function or suspect that some criminals are lurking around their domains,” he said.

He however said that apart from those suspects involved in heinous crimes; the Command arrested score of cultists, who had been terrorising members of the public and neighbourhoods in the state.

“The activities of these cultists had led to destruction of property and injuries to themselves and unsuspecting members of the public as well,’’ he said.

He maintained that the Command was resolute in checking cultism and all forms of its manifestation.

“I will assure the good people of Enugu State that the Command is working tirelessly to ensure that criminal elements are apprehended and the state remains safe and secured,’’ he assured.

He said the Command would never rest on its responsibility until criminals were brought to book; while the state would continue to remain the safest state in the country.