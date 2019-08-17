Folarin Floors Ilaka, Sunmonu at Tribunal

By Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The National Assembly/state assembly election petition tribunal sitting in Ibadan, yesterday dismissed the petitions filed by the immediate past Senator Monsurat Sunmonu of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Chief Bisi Ilaka of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), both from Oyo Central senatorial district, against the election of Senator Teslim Folarin, of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The election petition panel, chaired by D. M. Igyusu, but with judgment read by Sikiru Owodunni, the-three man panel, in dismissing the petitions, unanimously agreed that both petitions lacked merit.

The tribunal was of the opinion that none of petitioners, was able to substantiate claims of over-voting and electoral malpractices, pleaded against the victory of Folarin.

The court awarded cost of N20, 000 against the petitioners, in favour of all respondents; Folarin, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the APC.

Folarin while reacting to the judgement, thanked God and particularly lauded the judiciary for been the last hope of the common man. He eulogised members of his senatorial district for voting massively for him and was delighted that their decision to elect him has been affirmed by the court.

He enjoined both petitioners to now respect the wish of the electorate and join hands in moving the Oyo Central senatorial district forward.

However the counsel to both Sunmonu and Ilaka, said they had the instructions of their clients to proceed on appeal against the judgement.