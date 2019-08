The Chairman of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Dr. Muiz Banire, Thursday night lost his mother, Alhaja Saratu Abiola Banire. She died at 92.

The late matriarch of the Banire family will be buried Saturday afternoon after a prayer session for her at the residence of her son, Banire in GRA, Ikeja, Lagos.

The internment, which has been slated for 2pm Saturday (today) in strict obervance of Islamic rites, is holding at the Ikoyi Cemetery, Lagos.