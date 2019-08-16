Search for The People’s Hero Begins in Enugu This Weekend

Auditions for the upcoming reality music show, ‘The People’s Hero’ will be kicking off in Enugu on Saturday, August 17. The auditions will be held at the Oakland Hotel, Enugu where the talents will vie for a spot in the upcoming show.

The train will head to Glo-Ran Hotel in Owerri on August 24 to search for music talents who deserves a shot at the limelight in the region.

Announced last month, the show which is an initiative of Hero Lager Beer seeks to reward creativity and originality in the culture of the South-eastern and South-southern people through singing, dancing, acting and spoken words.

It is open to anyone who is fluent in English Language, Pidgin English, Igbo or any indigenous language within South-east South-south and understands the culture.

“We are excited to provide this rare platform as the brand is always seeking ways to delight the people. ‘The People’s Hero’ offers the bridge to stardom and prosperity for thousands of youths who are very creative in their own rights but have not got a platform to showcase their skills and get handsomely rewarded for it,” said The Marketing Director for International Breweries Plc, Tolu Adedeji.

Expressing his company’s readiness for the show, the Country Manager, Viacom International Media Networks Africa, Bada Akintunde Johnson, said all is set to host the thousands of young people who will be coming to showcase their talents.

“We have exciting activities lined up and in a short while, we will reveal the judges who are equally excited with great hope to see new heroes arise from this show. Sufficient security measures have been put in place to ensure the auditions are hitch free and provide fulfillment for every participant.”

The reality show will reward the top three winners with the sum of N7 million, N2 million and N1 million respectively.