LAWMA Warns against Illegal Dumping of Refuse

Ayodeji Ake

The Lagos State Management authority (LAWMA), has warned against illegal dumping of refuse, noting that it results to poor hygienic practices and serious environmental problem.

This disclosure was contained in a press release by LAWMA’s Director of Public Affairs, Mrs. Folashade Kadiri, after the recent shut down of business activities at Sangotedo Market in Eti Osa area of Lagos State.

The release cited the governor’s executive order on traffic and sanitation matters, which stresses the government’s zero tolerance for environmental abuse, including illegal and indiscriminate dumping of refuse, defacing the environment.

It noted that government’s efforts at restoring environmental sanity in the area were being thwarted by unhygienic activities of traders, who have consistently violated environmental laws and refuse to patronise assigned operators.

It stressed that the management was working round the clock to reposition the organisation to rid the state of waste, necessitating the introduction of ‘Lagos at 4 am’ operation and other laudable initiatives, aimed at restoring environmental integrity in the state.

The statement further said that the authority had strongly warned of severe sanctions, including further closure of markets that indulge in indiscriminate dumping of refuse and on road medians.

It urged residents to support the state government’s quest to establish sustainable and livable environment that would be the pride of everyone, adding that they should shun indiscriminate waste disposal and patronise assigned PSP operators.