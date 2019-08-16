Bauchi Speaker Pledges to Fulfill Campaign Promises

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly (BAHA), Hon. Abubakar Yakubu Suleiman, has reiterated his determination to the provision of basic social amenities especially quality health delivery services and portable drinking water, among others to the various communities in Ningi local government Area of the state.

He also explained that the current Assembly members were entirely different from their predecessors when it comes to the fulfillment of campaign promises, especially as regards basic amenities of life such as potable drinking water, good health delivery services, among others.

Hon. Suleiman was speaking at the International Republican Institute (IRI)/CEPPS supported legislative town hall meeting between the speaker and members of his constituency held in Ningi recently.

The meeting was well attended by citizens from various groups which include the Ward Development Committees, School Based Management Committees, WASHCOMS, NURTW, Women and Youth groups, traditional leaders and some government employees, among others.

The meeting was aimed at providing platform for the legislator to get responses and feedback from the constituents on service delivery issues in his constituency.

The speaker noted that his constituency was the worst in terms of acute shortage of water supply, saying his signing of the WaterAid document is geared towards providing portable drinking water to his constituents.

He also assured that, “I will liaise with the relevant institutions so that they will help me to solve the problem of water supply in my constituency as well as the poor condition of the health delivery services and those other critical areas that needed urgent attention. I want to assure you all of my commitment towards improving service delivery to my constituency “.

During the event, representatives of each of the ten wards made presentations on service delivery challenges and identified areas for the intervention of the legislator.

The common issues discussed in their presentations include lack of portable water supply to the citizens of Ningi central, lack of Anti-Natal drugs in most of the health facilities, and insufficient Female Health workers.

The citizens also asked the legislator to make a law that will make girl child education compulsory to all, and law to address inadequate teaching and learning materials, dilapidated educational infrastructure, poor school based monitoring/supervision, inadequate and poorly equipped health facilities, lack of access roads which make farmers find it so hard to bring their farm produce to the market, poor WASH related community sensitization activities as well as lack of incentives to the village health volunteers that would motivate them, among others.