Obono-Obla: Buhari Directs Solicitor-General to Take over Affairs of SPIP

Alex Enumah in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed suspended Chairman of the Special Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP), Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, to hand over the affairs of the panel to the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Dayo Apata, pending the outcome of corruption allegations against him.

Obono-Obla was suspended by the president, “Following the crisis arising from series of petitions from legal practitioners, concerned public spirited citizens and public officers, alleging abuse of office, intimidation, unauthorized malicious investigation, financial impropriety, administrative misconduct and forgery/falsification of records”, a statement by the Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Justice, James Odaudu, said.

Odaudu further disclosed that Obono-Obla was suspended following the receipt and consideration of the interim investigative report of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on the matter.

“The President has also directed that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) should conclude its investigations and proceed to prosecute Chief Okoi Obono-Obla.

“Meanwhile, the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Dayo Apata, has been directed to immediately take over the affairs of the Special Investigative Panel (SPIP)”, the statement said.