Niola Cancer Foundation Champions Campaign against Cancer

Niola Cancer Care Foundation (NCCF) is set to hold its third IJOYA, a programme aimed at promoting healthy lifestyle among Nigerians.

In a statement made available to THISDAY yesterday, the Founder, NCCF, Eniola Akintunde said the third annual health education campaign is tagged DEWS of Life (Dance, Exercise, Wellness, and Screening), adding that the idea was to educate Nigerians on how to prevent lifestyle diseases like cancer through exercises, regular screenings, among others.

She said: “We are organising this campaign in partnership with reputable fitness and exercise outfits – Safari Fitness and The Hit Squad in conjunction with Actors Guild of Nigeria, Lagos Branch; to dance, exercise, engage in wellness activities, screening and exhibition of organic food items in a bid to reduce risk of cancer and create awareness about the disease.

“It is on record that the 2018 ‘IJOYA 2.0’ (2nd Edition) was attended by over 2000 participants. The IJOYA brand is gaining wider visibility and acceptance as a medium of awareness for health-related education about cancer. This year’s edition will take place on Saturday October 5, 2019 outdoors at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos between 7am and 10am. There will be health specialists in attendance with a projection of 5,000 participants,” she added.

She said cancer screening, early detection and palliative care were largely unavailable in most public healthcare facilities in Nigeria, adding that this was part of the reason for the campaign.

“This is not only to spur stakeholders to give priority to cancer care, it will also encourage Nigerians to engage in healthy lifestyles, as well as access health facilities for regular screening,” she said.