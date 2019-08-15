Gunmen Abduct Pregnant Woman in Sokoto

By Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in the early hours of Thursday abducted a pregnant woman in Katura in Dange Shuni local government, 15 kilometers from Sokoto.

A source who gave the name of the woman as Luba Bello said she was abducted around 2:00am at her husband’s house.

The source said about seven gunmen stormed Katura village shooting sporadically to scare people away.

The source added that the husband was mercilessly beaten before the woman was whisked away.

Confirming the incident, the police public relations officer (PPRO) ASP Sadiq Abubakar said police at Dange Shuni Division received a distress call that seven armed men at about 2:00am stormed Katura village and abducted a pregnant woman called Halim, also known as Luba Bello.

“As I’m talking, the police are on the trail of the kidnappers in order to rescue the woman.

“As part of this, all bushes around the area have been combed by the police and investigation has commenced into the matter.”

Sadiq urged the general public to provide police with information so as to curb the activities of criminals.

At the time of filing this report, all the villagers have moved to Dange Shuni police station.

THISDAY gathered that the woman is a sister to a prominent politician in the local government.

Efforts to speak with the husband of the abducted woman were not successful as he was yet to recover from the shock.