Eid-el-Kabir: Kuwait Promises to Strengthen Ties with Nigeria 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Kuwait has expressed its commitment to strengthen the diplomatic ties with Nigeria with a view to achieving sustainable global peace and mutual economic prosperity.

Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Nigeria, Abdulaziz Albishir Bu Uthman, made this disclosure shortly after distributing Eid-el-Kabir Sallah packages such as food items, meat, noodles and groundnut oil among others to over 10,000 households in Abuja and Ilorin the Kwara state capital.

The gesture was carried out by Zakat House of Kuwait in collaboration with Darul-Kitab organisation for relief and peace in different locations in Abuja and Ilorin, as part of efforts towards eradicating poverty and giving succour to the poor.

According to the envoy, “Kuwait and Nigeria have aged-long diplomatic tides which have over the years translated into economic harmony among the two nations.

He said: “I am here to ensure that our relationship continues to remain cordial and even stronger. It is on this note that we are distributing food items to our brothers, sisters and children so as to make them feel relief during Sallah festival.

“By the grace of God, we shall not stop at that; we shall continue to do our best towards ensuring that peace continues to reign globally.”

He however appealed to citizens of both countries to eschew violence in any form and collaborate with their respective governments in the fight against terrorism internally and externally.

“It is pertinent to also appeal to our brothers to avoid all acts of terrorism capable of truncating the desired peaceful co-existence in our societies. There is an urgent need to wage war against kidnapping, insurgency and armed robbery and embrace unity, love and harmony in the land. We shall continue to support Nigeria government in this direction at all times,” he said.

The envoy promised to guard the existing relationship between Zakat House of Kuwait and Darul-Kitab Organisation, stressing that the relationship would no doubt impact positively of the less privilege.

He also conveyed the Sallah message of the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, to President Muhammadu Buhari and the government and good people of Nigeria on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.