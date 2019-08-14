Edu-Aid Conference to Boost Teachers’ Competence

Amidst the challenges that Nigerian teachers face in terms of professional motivation, work-friendly environment and training, among other incentives, discussions that centre on recruiting, supporting, and empowering teachers, as well as inspiring future-oriented teaching will take centre stage at the third Lagos Teachers’ Conference.

The conference will congregate speakers, panellists to discuss how to build capacity and strengthen competence through exposure to relevant information, vital skills and current teaching principles, styles and techniques.

The Co-ordinator, Educational Aid Global Initiative (Edu-Aid), a non-governmental organisation of the Covenant Christian Centre, Olufemi Orawusi said experts with decades of experiences in the field of education and teacher training will be on hand to share best and current practices regarding mentoring, instruction and motivation of students for best possible outcomes.

Orawusi in a statement announcing the conference scheduled for August 24, 2019 with the theme ‘Teaching for the Future’ said massive investment in recruiting, supporting and empowering teachers has been identified as a major key in realising the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 4, which is the new global education goal that is at the heart of the Education 2030 Agenda.

Orawusi added that the conference will serve as a platform for teachers to interact, build networks and develop relationships that will advance the teaching profession.

“The conference will be discussing topics like ‘Exploring Evolving Learning Paradigms for Improved Teaching’; ‘Positioned to Build up and Prepare 21st Century Students for the Future’;

‘Education Governance in Nigeria: Pitfalls and Roadmap to Effective Transformation’; ‘Innovation for Improvement of Learning Experience in Nigerian Schools’; and ‘Gaps and Opportunities and the Career Teacher: Professional Development and Career Progression Pathways for the Future-oriented Teacher’.

According to him, industry experts expected to share their experiences at the conference include Modupe Adefeso-Olateju, Managing Director, The Education Partnership Centre (TEP Centre) and a policy expert specialising in public-private partnerships in education, Rufai Oseni, author, global speaker, entrepreneur and development expert.

Others are Folawe Omikunle, social entrepreneur, Chief Executive Officer, Teach for Nigeria and Iruonagbe Emmanuel, Chief Executive Officer, Chalkboard Communication, educator, publisher and editor of the educational magazine ‘Proffs and Learners’.

The conference is free and open to all educators and the public, but registration is required and there will be an exhibition where education-related products and services will be displayed.