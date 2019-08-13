Buhari Drops Ita Enang as National Assembly Aide 

Strong indication has emerged that President Muhammadu Buhari has dropped Senator Ita Enang as his aide on National Assembly Matters (Senate).

Enang, a former senator from Akwa Ibom State, was appointed a special adviser to Buhari during the president’s first term.

He has continued to act in that capacity in president’s second term, even when his appointment, like that of several other aides, has not been renewed.

Premium Times quoted sources close to the Presidency as saying yesterday that President Buhari

had picked Omoworare Babajide, a former senator from Osun State, to replace Enang.

THISDAY gathered that the belief in the Presidency is that Enang did not perform well in managing the relationship between President Buhari and senators in the eighth Senate, despite being a former senator himself.

Enang’s spokesperson, Essien Inyang, could not be reached for response as his phone was switched off.

The Presidency officials did not respond to telephone calls seeking confirmation.