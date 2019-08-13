44 Parties Laud Violence-free Bayelsa LG Polls

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa



Forty four political parties under the umbrella of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Bayelsa State yesterday lauded the ‘violence-free’ conduct of the local government election last Saturday by the State Independent Electoral Commission (BYSIEC).

A statement issued in Yenagoa, the state capital, and signed by IPAC Chairman, Mr. Eneyi Zidougha, described the election as peaceful, hitch-free and credible, noting that the election which was devoid of any kind of violence across the eight local government areas should be a reference point for the conduct of elections in the country.

The council said despite the short time at the electoral commission disposal, it was able to work with a team of commissioners to conduct the most peaceful local council elections so far in the state.

“We commend the political parties and their candidates as well as the state political desk for creating an enabling environment during and after the election.

“Bayelsa State IPAC looks forward to a more beneficial result-oriented and a mutual interparty inclusive relationship with the Restoration Government of Bayelsa State in the forthcoming governorship election.

“We congratulate all those who emerged winners in the polls and urge them to use this opportunity to bring meaningful development to the people at the grassroots, and also urge the elected chairmen to carry along those who lost during the election irrespective of the party differences.

“For those who lost the election, we encourage them to accept defeat and work with the victors to move the state forward,” the coalition of parties said.