10 Nigerian Pilgrims Die in Saudi Arabia as Hajj Ends Today

Olawale Ajimotokan in Mina, Saudi Arabia



The number of Nigerian pilgrims that have died in Saudi Arabia in this year’s hajj exercise, which officially comes to an end today, has risen to 10.

Information from Mina, Saudi Arabia, where Nigerian pilgrims are camped, yesterday confirmed the death of a male pilgrim from Bauchi State.

The Chairman National Medical Committee of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Dr. Ibrahim Gana, told journalists in Mina that the commission was making efforts to contact the deceased family and the presidency before announcing his death.

Gana, however, confirmed the death of a Lagos female pilgrim, Folashade Lawal from Oshodi Local Government Area, last Sunday morning during the stone throwing rites at one of the three Jamarat pillars.

She was the ninth Nigerian known to have died during this year’s Hajj.

He said the deceased died of Chronic Heart Disease, which was triggered by complications from hypertension.

According to him, the deceased collapsed in Jamarat and was immediately evacuated to Mina Medical Centre, where she eventually died.

Gana also lauded the caravan medical initiative which NAHCON employed during the hajj operation for the Arafat day.

According to him, the ambulances on the caravan were fitted with mobile pharmaceutical stores, which enhanced the function of NAHCON personnel and allowed prompt health intervention that saved the lives of many pilgrims.